Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aytu BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aytu BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.36).

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

