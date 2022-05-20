B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cadiz in a report released on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a negative net margin of 5,505.64%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

CDZI stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cadiz by 30,662.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Winston H. Hickox acquired 44,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $94,149.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $85,007.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,006,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,102. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

