Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Boosted by Wedbush

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chimerix by 208.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.