FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vecima Networks Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vecima Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

VCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE VCM opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.87. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$13.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

