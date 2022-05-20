Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.74). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.77.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$35.16 and a 52 week high of C$107.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Insiders sold a total of 12,576 shares of company stock worth $842,717 in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

