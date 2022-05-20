Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,509,985.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 209,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,939,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $18,842,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.