Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

Shares of KNT opened at C$8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.86. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.17.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

