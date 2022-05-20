UWM Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $362.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

