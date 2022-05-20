Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will earn $20.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.70.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

COF opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.