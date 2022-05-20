Analysts Offer Predictions for Britvic plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Britvic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

BTVCY stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

