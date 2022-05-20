Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Issued By Univest Sec

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Univest Sec increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

PXS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

