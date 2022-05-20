Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Decreased by Raymond James

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.37.

TSE TV opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$63.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

