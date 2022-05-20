FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SouthState Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SouthState in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.02. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of SSB opened at $74.94 on Thursday. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

