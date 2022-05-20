CohBar, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CohBar in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17).

Get CohBar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.50. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.