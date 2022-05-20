Wedbush Weighs in on Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

