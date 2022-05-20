FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nestlé S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $116.88 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

