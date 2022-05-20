FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nestlé S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.
NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
About Nestlé (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
