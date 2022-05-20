Zacks Investment Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

OTCMKTS EMMA opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Emmaus Life Sciences ( OTCMKTS:EMMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

