Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.80 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

About Calfrac Well Services (Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.