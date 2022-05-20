Equities Analysts Set Expectations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 10.08%.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LJPC opened at $4.06 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

