Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$4.36 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company has a market cap of C$708.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.65 million.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

