FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silence Therapeutics plc Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). William Blair also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

SLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

