FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Cut by Analyst

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GRCL stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $253.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

