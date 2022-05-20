Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

