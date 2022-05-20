K-Bro Linen Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

TSE KBL opened at C$31.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.08. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$29.60 and a 52-week high of C$45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$341.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.54 million.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

