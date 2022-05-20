A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. A. O. Smith traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 6375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

