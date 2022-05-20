Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $130.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ralph Lauren traded as low as $91.42 and last traded at $93.73, with a volume of 20702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

