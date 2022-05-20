ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading 2.1% Higher

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 22,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.
