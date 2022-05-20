USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 10,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.95% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.
