iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $59.50. 24,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 27,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

