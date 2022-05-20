Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 0.1%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 228.80 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($2.91). 684,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 573,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.40 ($2.91).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 370 ($4.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 495 ($6.10) to GBX 460 ($5.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 430 ($5.30) to GBX 390 ($4.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £808.07 million and a PE ratio of 147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.72.

