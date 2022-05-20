VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating) were down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $37.87. Approximately 3,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

