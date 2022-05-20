Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Shares Up 1%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.62 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 368,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 511,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.73.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02.
