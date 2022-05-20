Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Jackson Financial Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Jackson Financial in a report released on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.35 EPS.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

