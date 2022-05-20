Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.11. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $156.67 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

