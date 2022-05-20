Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.38. 1,494,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,750,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

