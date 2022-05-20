WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Trading Up 4.5%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 2,228,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 630,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.
