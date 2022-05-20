Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

