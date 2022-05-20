CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $6.10 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.