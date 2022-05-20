Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Short Interest Update

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,641,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

