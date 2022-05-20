Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,542,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,622,000 after buying an additional 278,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after buying an additional 249,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Newmark Group has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

