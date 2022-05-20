Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.97 and last traded at $76.87. Approximately 5,740,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,118,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

