First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 31.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

