Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Liberty Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

