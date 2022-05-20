Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $125.33 and last traded at $126.20. Approximately 40,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 140,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35.

