Short Interest in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Grows By 22.8%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of SDIG stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $35.79.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on SDIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.