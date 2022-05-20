Short Interest in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Grows By 22.8%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SDIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

