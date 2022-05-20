Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.49. Approximately 717,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 700,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.