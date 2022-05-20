Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Shares Down 1.1%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.54. Approximately 25,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 138,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

