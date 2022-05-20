Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 855,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,246.5 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

About Mitsui Fudosan (Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

