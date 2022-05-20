Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $6.39 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.