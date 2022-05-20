Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.
NASDAQ CSSE opened at $6.39 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
