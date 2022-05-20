Oppenheimer Weighs in on Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CCSI opened at 49.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 55.18 and its 200-day moving average is 57.65. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 72.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

